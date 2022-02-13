Dos Pueblos downs Schurr in CIF playoff opener

GOLETA, Calif. — The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team defeated Schurr High 44-32 in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3A playoffs on Saturday night at Sovine Gym.

Chargers sophomore guard Justine Katz led the way with 12 points, knocking down four 3-pointers on the evening.

Senior forward Lily Mires scored 11 points while Leila Chisholm added 11 points and four assists.

The Channel League-champion Chargers improved to 20-3 and will hit the road on Wednesday night for a second-round matchup against Santa Clarita's Trinity Classical Academy, the No. 1 team from the Heritage League (16-9).