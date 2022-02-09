Skip to Content
Helicopter called in for medical emergency near More Mesa cliffs

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Air and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency near the cliffs of More Mesa Beach around noon on Wednesday.

Officials said a man suffered a traumatic neck injury, and a Ventura County helicopter hoisted and transferred him to Cottage Hospital.

More Mesa Beach Rescue, PC: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said this was a self-inflicted injury, and the Fire Department said it is investigating the case as a potential suicide.

The incident took place near 1095 Mockingbird Ln, west of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara.

More Mesa Beach Rescue, PC: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

This is an ongoing investigation, and officials will release updates as they come in.

The patient's health status is currently unknown.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online.

