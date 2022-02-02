Lompoc City Council to continue redistricting meetings Wednesday

LOMPOC, Calif. - The first of two redistricting meetings this month starts tonight in Lompoc.

Community members will congregate at city hall Wednesday night and again on Feb. 16.

The Lompoc City Council is seeking input for the redistricting process.

Two of these same special council meetings were first held in July of last year.

The meetings are not only crucial for the city but the community as well.

In California, the city's districts must be redivided every 10 years so each district has an even population in terms of numbers.

This balance and process of redistricting is fo the use of elected officials having just about the same number of votes per district.

The city, then, takes a look at the shift of populations courtesy of U.S. Census reports over this last year and makes the proper adjustments.

Lompoc is required to complete this process by April 17, 2022.