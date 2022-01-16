Dine Out Santa Maria and Craft Cocktail Contest kicks off

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - All month long, restaurants and breweries will be showcasing their best dishes and cocktails.

Those special menu items are being served for $20.22.

At Blast 825 Brewery, they are serving a three-course meal and also have their specialty cocktail served at the bar.

That cocktail, along with competing places in the area, will provide their best drinks and the community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite one.

Dine Out Santa Maria Style runs from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13.