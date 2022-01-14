Santa Barbara County wines honored in Top 100 wines of 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A recent Top 100 Wines of 2021 list came out judging wines from around the world. Making the top 100 were a handful of Santa Barbara County wineries.

Jeb Dunnuck created the top 100 list. He has been a wine critic for two decades. And local wineries said Dunnuck’s wine rating system has helped them sell their wine.

The Top 100 list is filled with wines from France, Italy, California and Washington. The South and Central Coasts make a solid appearance on the list, along with Monterrey and Napa Valley.

The highest-ranking wine from Santa Barbara County is 2019 Tensley Syrah Colson Canyon at number five. Tensley wine is based in Los Olivos. As for the wine of Santa Barbara, pinot noir, 2019 Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills checked in at number 38. Melville, Grassini and Jaffurs also made the list for Santa Barbara County.