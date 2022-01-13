Santa Barbara pauses some in-person services due to COVID surge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The fifth COVID-19 surge is causing problems in multiple avenues of daily life. Hospitals are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations and businesses and schools are seeing an increase in absences due to people getting COVID.

Due to the rise in cases, the City of Santa Barbara is pausing and reducing in-person services. City officials remind residents that many services are available online. Bills can be paid online, numbers, emails, permits and other forms can also be found online.

The library will modify its services during the surge. Visits to the Library must be 30 minutes or less and will reduce capacity to only 25%.

For more information about how to access city services during the fifth wave of COVID visit the city’s website.