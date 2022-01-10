Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics chief medical officer Dr. Charles Fenzi retires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — One of Santa Barbara’s top doctors is retiring. Dr. Charles Fenzi is the chief medical officer, chief executive officer and family medicine specialist. He spent five decades in medicine and helping those in need.

Among his career accomplishments was helping Santa Barbara’s low-income residents through the pandemic. Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics helped find the harder-to-reach communities to get them tested and vaccinated. He also takes pride in having a wonderful team to work with and building SB Clinics from 4 clinics to 8.

Four decades earlier he was a leader helping AIDs patients in the 1980s. While working in New Mexico he would drive 70 miles one way to visit a patient in her kitchen.

Dr. Fenzi will remain the CMO and CEO until SB Clinics finds a replacement. During his retirement, he hopes to spend more time with his family, sailing and riding his bike.

He thinks his decade at SB Clinics has been a wonderful place to work and his favorite job.