Cottage Health preparing for a couple more weeks of Omicron COVID-19 surge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- 1,253 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Santa Barbara County. That easily set a county single-day record. However, higher daily cases are expected.

Cottage Health's infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, said they're not seeing any signs of plateauing. And is preparing to see another two to three weeks of surging case numbers. On top of that she thinks the real case numbers are hundreds more than what Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are reporting. The difference in reported cases and actual cases is due to at-home tests not being reported to public health.

A slight silver lining is the still low hospitalizations and intensive care patients. As of Friday morning, there were 37 patients isolating due to COVID-19 at Cottage Health. Of those three are in the ICU.