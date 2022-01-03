Holidays wrapping up means people in Santa Barbara are rushing to get COVID tests before returning to work or school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara is getting back to work. Monday is the first workday after the Christmas and New Year’s Eve travel holidays.

Before heading back to the office or classroom people in Santa Barbara are heading to COVID testing sites. There are two in Santa Barbara that are free. One is at the Direct Relief parking lot at 6100 Wallace Becknell Road. The other is the testing trailer at Santa Barbara County Public Health (SBCPH) at 267 Camino del Remedio.

Testing availability at both sites is very limited. According to the SBCPH website, the earliest appointment as of Monday morning was 11 days later on January 14.

To schedule a test visit the SBCPH website.