Santa Barbara County Jail reaches 119 inmates with COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Ongoing COVID testing at Santa Barbara County's main jail at 4436 Calle Real has identified more inmates with the virus, for a total of 87 active cases among 119 total positive tests.

The jail outbreak at the main jail facility in the Goleta Valley was first identified December 9. A total of 38 additional cases were found since a report on December 23.

Among the latest results, 22 inmates are listed as having COVID symptoms, with none needing to be treated at the hospital. One inmate refused to disclose if he was experiencing symptoms, 96 others report having no symptoms.

Santa Barbara County is working with Wellpath to monitor the outbreak and determine necessary treatments.

Tuesday's update did not disclose updates on staff members at the jail.