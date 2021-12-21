Law enforcement provide tips on avoiding having your car stolen after recovering three cars at Lompoc riverbed

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen. This comes after deputies recovered numerous stolen vehicles at the Lompoc riverbed last month.

Lt. Joe Schmidt said one way is to always keep your car locked. As simple as that sounds, he said some have the tendency to forget to lock their vehicles.

As the holiday season is here, Lt. Schmidt also mentions to avoid having valuable items inside your car, such as expensive gifts, phones, wallets, and more.