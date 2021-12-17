USPS put to test during busiest week of the year

GOLETA, Calif. — Packages, presents and letters in fast-moving machines.

Welcome to crunch time before Christmas for the United States Postal Service.

“It’s been crazy, we’ve had more mail volume than we’ve ever had before,” USPS customer service supervisor Andrew Imai said.

At the Goleta-based processing and distribution center, it's busy as can be for plant manager Matt Graybill.

“This is the busiest week of the year,” he said. “Starting on Monday, we processed probably over 150,000 packages.”

However, his staff has prepared for this moment all year long.

Aiming to significantly speed up operations, they installed a brand-new machine — a Small Parcel Sorting System — that processes 5,000 parcels per hour.

Despite this huge help, the staff’s all-hands-on-deck effort also means extra hours for everyone.

“Even the management here, we’re all working six days a week,” Imai said. “I work almost 11 hours each day.”

Throughout the several thousand foot facility — the largest in the Tri-Counties — everyone is working hard to ensure that all deliveries arrive at customers’ doorsteps by Christmas Eve.

“We’re all working as hard as we can and it's never-ending but we’re committed to getting the job done,” Imai said.

“Every piece every day goes, that’s our plan,” Graybill concluded. “We want to be out on time and get mail to you on time.”

The Santa Barbara P&DC expects to process over 1.1 million packages over the next week.