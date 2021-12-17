Santa Barbara remembers one year since the COVID-19 vaccine was first given

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thursday, December 17, 2020, a select group of healthcare professionals rolled up their sleeves and got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County. Three of those workers were Cottage Health staff, Lorenzo Vasquez, Letty Rodriguez and Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons.

Vasquez was the first in Santa Barbara and said, "Thank you for this vaccine. And it's like one of the best birthday gifts I got. For today's my birthday."

In a press conference after getting the shot, he added, "My family appreciates it. I appreciate it. It just adds on to be able to take care of our patients a lot better."

The first doses were Pfizer’s.

In the year since the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given, more versions of the vaccine have been approved and to ages 5 and up. In Santa Barbara County 679,737 doses have been administered. 75.8% of those 5 years and older in the county have gotten at least one dose. 64.1% of the county is fully-vaccinated.