Santa Maria fans, businesses excited for ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Theaters up and down the coast are packed Thursday night for the premiere of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home.'

People dressed up as Spider Man because of this movie premiere.

Some fans told me, they bought the tickets online as early as two weeks ago.

Others said they would rewatch the trailers, and have been waiting for months for this moment.

Most of them said they wanted to watch it on its premiere date to avoid spoilers on social media.

As for the business side at the mall, some said the spider man movie could bring more revenue for them.

“We’re excited about the new premiere and we are confident that it’s gonna bring more foot traffic into the mall as it usually does,” said Gina’s Piece of Cake employee Amber Garrett.

“Oh man! on a scale 1-10, blows way past 10,” said Marvel Fan Irvin Franco. “I've been excited for this movie for months now. I got my cousin here with me. I am excited.”

This movie theater is offering 16 shows.

The most popular shows are ‘RPX,’ which offers a bigger screen, better picture quality and audio.

The shows are not sold out. However, if you are interested in watching the movie Thursday night, only front rows are available.

To purchase tickets, click here.