Teen Star 2022 finalists unveiled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 10 Teen Star finalists were unveiled on Sunday night.

The finalists in the annual Santa Barbara singing competition are Audrey Harmand, Bridget DeVine, Grace Hu, Haley Ellis, Holly Hadsall, Joanne Tudor, Melody Hilario, Rebecca Jamgochian and Shelby Kernisant.

Alternates are Allison Ray and Noelle Hadsall.

These talented teens hail from six high schools in our area.

Hilario is the lone junior high school student, representing Lompoc Valley Middle School.

The Finale Showcase for Teen Star will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Tickets will go on sale December 15 at The Granada’s box office.

Teen Star was founded in 2010 to support performing arts programs in local schools. Proceeds from Teen Star benefit young people in performing arts in Santa Barbara County.

