Oxnard man arrested after bomb scare near post office

Senerey De Los Santos

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested after a bomb scare near the post office on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., Oxnard police responded to reports of a bomb threat at the 1900 block of North C Street in Oxnard.

Police say the man walked into the US Post Office and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack.

Officers evacuated the post office.

After a short standoff, the suspect was then taken into police custody.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad assisted. They searched the backpack and did not find any trace of a bomb.

The area was then determined safe a couple hours later.

Oxnard police say they are working with the US Postal Service to determine the charges against the Oxnard man.

Julia Nguyen

