Chick-fil-A continues to cause traffic congestion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The City of Santa Barbara is working with Chick-fil-A to improve traffic congestion due to the drive-thru line on upper State Street.

The City says the drive-thru line creates serious traffic backups as well as dangerous conditions for pedestrians.

City staff has reached out to the fast-food restaurant on their concerns on safety and traffic.

The City says Chick-fil-A's representatives are working with them to find both short and long-term resolutions.

Some of those resolutions include outside order taking and car service, and mitigating the traffic congestion.

The City says they are also urging the public to avoid stopping on the State Street Road to get in line for the Chick-fil-A drive-thru. They also urge drivers to not avoid stopping on the sidewalk due to bicyclists, pedestrians and people with disabilities.

The City says stopping on the road is also illegal and drivers may be subject to a citation.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)