Summer-like weather could inspire a four-day holiday weekend for some in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Eighties in November in Santa Barbara? Wine not! The summer-like temperatures plus Veteran’s Day on a Thursday could inspire many to take Friday off creating a four-day weekend.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Downtown Santa Barbara was already up to 83 degrees. The First Alert Weather points to the Santa Ana Winds bringing the warm temperatures.

For businesses in the Funk Zone, they hope the hot weather heat up their sales. Santa Barbara Winery is still breaking into its new location at 28 Anacapa Street. And is looking forward to welcoming those having a four-day weekend.