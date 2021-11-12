Buellton Fall Festival returns this weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Fall Festival is making its return to the Santa Ynez Valley.

It is kicking off tonight.

It's filled with carnival games and rides, beer and wine, over 30 bands and over 50 street fair vendors.

What is unique about the festival is there is no entry fee.

The event organizers learned from last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 that people would prefer open space to do what they please.

And this year, the festival is suited for anyone and any ages.

According to Andres Nuno, the festival's organizer, "I believe this Is gonna be the biggest event we’ve ever put on."

"We do a lot of events and I think this has a lot of special things for every single person. So, it’s not categorized for someone who’s 21 or under 21. It’s fun for the family," says Nuno.

