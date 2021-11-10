SBC Firefighters seeing an abundance of dog cliff rescues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The More Mesa Bluffs have always been one of Santa Barbara’s most popular places to walk with four-legged friends.

However, the trail is also a bit dangerous for dogs.

Recently, many furry friends have been rescued by firefighters after falling off cliffs in the area.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, they respond to roughly 12 cliff rescues a year at More Mesa.

The most recent rescue took place last Sunday afternoon when a ten-month-old lab ran over the edge and took a 20-foot tumble down the cliff.

Santa Barbara County crews arrived in less than ten minutes and used a high-angle rope system to pull off the rescue.

In order to avoid these accidents, firefighters say it’s critical to keep untrained or hyperactive dogs on a leash while walking cliffside paths.

“It’s probably best to keep your dog on a leash until you can get your dog trained up to the point where you feel comfortable having your dog running by cliff sides like these,” Santa Barbara County Fire captain Daniel Bertucelli said.

