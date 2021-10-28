Lotusland hosts Halloween-themed Monstera Mash

MONTECITO, Calif. — Monstera Mash has risen from the dead at Lotusland.

Returning for a second straight year while celebrating the thrills and chills of the spooky season with a family-friendly outdoor event.

“We found that it was a perfect way for families to come together and get dressed up,” Lotusland event manager Kerstin Horneman said. “What more gorgeous of a backdrop than to have it at Lotusland, with this already magical experience.”

After last year’s first annual event was a smashing success…Lotusland stretched this boo-tanical stroll over a three-day period that ends on Saturday.

Special flash-mob performances from World Dance For Humanity will also take place all three days of the event.

“It was a great way for our two nonprofits to come together,” Horneman said. “Some of our docents in the garden learned the dance and they jumped right in.”

One of these dancing docents was Connie Wernet.

“They go all out here at Lotusland for Halloween, costumes everywhere, monsters lurking in the shadows, it’s just a wonderland,” she said.

Within the massive 37-acre garden, kids in costumes can discover interesting plant facts along with some creepy creatures.

Some visitors such as Maria Di Paolo, appreciated the natural beauty of the outdoor oasis.

“It’s such a treat to see all the work that they put in with all the details,” she said. “As always, they’re so good with fine details.”

This year’s Monstera Mash has already sold-out its entire three-day event.

The funds raised will support the non-profit botanical garden’s sustainability program.

To learn more about Lotusland or schedule a visit, you can click here.