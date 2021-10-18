World Dance for Humanity’s ‘Thriller’ coming back to Courthouse

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After last year’s in-person event was put on pause because of the pandemic, World Dance for Humanity’s ‘Thriller’ will return to the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Since 2010, the non-profit organization has organized this event as part of the ‘Thrill the World’ celebration taking place throughout the world on the Saturday before Halloween.

Dancers dress as zombies while performing Michael Jackson’s iconic spooky song.

In 2020, World Dance for Humanity hosted the event entirely online via Zoom.

Yet this year, they're thrilled to be back dancing together.

“We're doing it for fun, for the community, for making new friends and for freedom,” World Dance for Humanity founder Janet Reineck said. “It’s just a wonderful time to get outside together and thrill the world."

Practices have already begun, as all ages are welcome and no experience is necessary.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 30th at 2 p.m.

All donations from the big dance will benefit World Dance for Humanity’s Rwanda Education Fund and the Santa Barbara’s Westside Boys & Girls Club.

To keep the event as safe as possible, they’re asking for all participants to practice social distancing, incorporate a spooky mask with their costumes and requesting that dancers over the age of 12 and older be vaccinated.

