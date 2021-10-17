Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:18 am
Published 12:08 am

Bishop Diego celebrates homecoming, blows by Newbury Park

Bishop Diego Qu'ran Gossett
Blake DeVine/KEYT
Bishop Diego junior tailback Qu'ran Gossett put together another impressive performance on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. —  After a bye week and coming off their first loss of the season, Bishop Diego bounced back with a 49-7 homecoming route of Newbury Park on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Senior wideouts Johnny Alvarado and Tyler Williams combined for three touchdowns on senior night. 

Cardinals junior tailback Qu’ran Gossett had a huge first half, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns

Headed into halftime with a 35-7 lead, senior quarterback Michael Luckhurst was crowned homecoming king.

Bishop Diego (6-1 overall, 1-0 Camino League) will hit the road next Friday night to face-off with Moorpark.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Blake DeVine

Blake DeVine is a multimedia journalist and sports anchor at NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Blake, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content