Bishop Diego celebrates homecoming, blows by Newbury Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After a bye week and coming off their first loss of the season, Bishop Diego bounced back with a 49-7 homecoming route of Newbury Park on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Senior wideouts Johnny Alvarado and Tyler Williams combined for three touchdowns on senior night.

Cardinals junior tailback Qu’ran Gossett had a huge first half, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns

Headed into halftime with a 35-7 lead, senior quarterback Michael Luckhurst was crowned homecoming king.

Bishop Diego (6-1 overall, 1-0 Camino League) will hit the road next Friday night to face-off with Moorpark.