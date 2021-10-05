Four Goleta parks getting renovations before year’s end

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Four parks in Goleta are getting a facelift. Those parks include Berkeley Park, Winchester I Park, Winchester II Park and Andamar Park.

JoAnne Plummer, who is Goleta’s Parks and Recreation manager, said the total cost is $800,000 of general fund money. And these park renovations are expected to last for at least 10 years.

Most of the work will be updating or adding play structures to the park. Plummer said the community was surveyed and the designed were based on the community’s desires.

At Berkeley Park, the existing play equipment will be replaced by new equipment for ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. At Winchester I Park outdoor fitness equipment will be added for community members 13 years and older. At Winchester II Park the playground structure will be tripled. The city reassures that with the expanded play equipment, there will still be room for t-ball and soccer activities for children eight and under. And at Andamar Park a larger playground structure will be added.

Tuesday Goleta City Council will decide on the name for a climbable butterfly that will be installed at Berkeley Park. Over 160 entries were submitted.