The Central Coast reviews the importance of fire safety as Fire Prevention Week begins

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year's theme for fire prevention week is learning the sounds of fire safety.

It continues to be addressed how important fire safety is in California, especially around this time of year.

Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service has reported nearly 7,800 fires this year spanning over 2.4 million acres.

Those are lower numbers than last year, but the preparations for a busy fall are just getting started.

One way to prepare is to check at-home smoke alarms.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms reduce risk of dying in a home fire by 55%.

However, nearly 45% of home fire deaths are to homes with no working fire alarms.

Fire prevention week runs from Oct. 3-9.

