Santa Barbara looking for people to help advise the city

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara has 43 advisory groups that play an important role in shaping the city. The city is currently looking to fill 69 spots on those groups. Those groups range from helping kids on the youth council to the environment with the creek division.

The City of Santa Barbara is currently taking applications from those interested in joining one of those committees. The deadline is Friday, October 8. To learn more about how to apply visit the city’s website.

