Lompoc adding two electric car charging stations

LOMPOC, Cali. - The City of Lompoc will be adding a pair of public solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations.

The two Beam Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charge (EV ARC) stations are expected to be delivered in mid-December.

“By offering high-tech, off-grid solutions for electric vehicle charging like the EV ARC, cities like Lompoc can help minimize our impact on the electric grid,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “I hope we see more cities and communities begin to test and adopt similar clean, renewable energy technologies in the years to come.”

Both stations will be equipped with two charging cables, allowing four cars to charge at once.

The charging stations will be in the Lompoc Valley Medical Center parking lot, located at 1515 East Ocean Avenue.

They will be available to the public after passing an APCD inspection.