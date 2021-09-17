Skip to Content
Increase in COVID-19 testing and shortage of rapid tests making it harder to get tested in Santa Barbara County

COVID testing has been busy in the days following Thanksgiving, but it's still too early to tell how much the holiday impacted local virus spread.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic is in its 19th month. And testing is at a similar demand now as in the deadly third wave last winter.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials point to an increase of the more contagious Delta variant and an increase in needing testing to go to events. They said if more people get vaccinated there will be less of a need for testing.

To schedule a test or vaccine go to the Santa Barbara County website or call 2-1-1.

