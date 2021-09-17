Increase in COVID-19 testing and shortage of rapid tests making it harder to get tested in Santa Barbara County

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic is in its 19th month. And testing is at a similar demand now as in the deadly third wave last winter.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials point to an increase of the more contagious Delta variant and an increase in needing testing to go to events. They said if more people get vaccinated there will be less of a need for testing.

To schedule a test or vaccine go to the Santa Barbara County website or call 2-1-1.