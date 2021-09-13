Jeff Bridges announces cancer in remission almost one year after diagnosis

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Jeff Bridges announced that his cancer is in remission after almost a year of the diagnosis on Monday.

The Big Lebowski actor announced on his website that his "9 x 12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble".

Bridges announced that he had lymphoma cancer back in October 2020.

Bridges also mention that he had contract COVID-19 back in January.

In an entry on his website in late March, Bridges says he and his wife contracted COVID from his chemo center.

Both were transported to the ICU. His wife spent five days in the hospital and Bridges spent five weeks due to his weak immune system from chemo.

Bridges says he is now double vaccinated and feeling much better.

Bridges has been very active in the Santa Barbara community. He is known as the driving force behind the "No Kid Hungry" campaign and has been involved for years in KEYT's holiday "Unity Telethon" fundraiser.

The actor is currently working on “The Old Man,” a television series slated to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.