Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Lompoc garage

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a garage Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of South N Street for a report of a "subject down." There they found a person dead inside a detached garage.

The identity of the person including age and gender have not yet been released.

Investigators have not provided any information about the manner of death, but police say it is considered to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.