UCSB students have until Thursday to get final or single dose of COVID-19 vaccine before heading back to campus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The University of California Santa Barbara is preparing for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Last month the University of California system announced all students must be vaccinated before returning to campus.

The vaccine requirement came just as the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit California. So far in August Public Health officials state there have been 2,571 new cases in Santa Barbara County.

A spokeswoman for UCSB said about 92% of California-resident UCSB students are fully vaccinated. There’s about 8% they don’t know about yet. They will have a better idea of that 8% of California-resident students and out-of-state students when they return to campus.

Santa Barbara County Public Health has two clinics administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Santa Barbara County through Thursday. Wednesday they’re at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 987 S Thornburg Rd, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then Thursday they’re at the Lompoc Gardens at 300 W College Ave, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

To get a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 2-1-1.