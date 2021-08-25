McKinley Elementary launches dual-language immersion program

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kindergartners at McKinley Elementary have started their school year a little bit different than most kids on campus, learning both Spanish and English.

This dual-language immersion program is the first of its kind in over two decades within the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

As a result of its strong Spanish-speaking population, McKinley was selected as the site for this new school.

The DLI program starts off with kindergartners spending 90% of their studies in Spanish and 10% in English.

By 5th grade, the Spanish and English instruction will increase to a 50% split.

McKinley has created a new curriculum, purchased new books and educational materials for the DLI program.

To learn more about the DLI program, you can visit SB Unified’s website.

