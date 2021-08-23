Carpinteria starts its third school year during the COVID-19 pandemic on campus

Top Stories

CARPINTERIA — Thousands of Carpinteria students are back in the classroom. Monday is Carpinteria Unified School District's first day of school. There was a lot of excitement and nerves as students and faculty headed onto campus. And some of the students and staff are happy this year is starting in person.

At Carpinteria High School, about 600 students came to school, with their masks. They were ready for the start of a new school year.

This school year is the third the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. Masks are required indoors. The principal, Gerardo Cornejo, said the faculty has until October to get fully vaccinated or they’ll be tested weekly. And the school hopes to get the students’ vaccination status soon.

The goal is to keep everyone as healthy as possible and to get through a more normal school year with all classes and events.

"We'll have a full ASB schedule for our students," said Cornejo. "Those include dances, those include the Home Coming royalty. All the trimmings of what I call from what a high school experience is all about.”

Lilly Pendergast is a senior at Carpinteria High School. She went to school Monday morning with her brother, who's a sophomore. They both are hoping to get good grades in the classroom this year.

“I learn a lot better in person," said Pendergast. "It was difficult on Zoom. So I’m excited. I just want everybody to be safe.”

Students and staff are hoping to stay in the classroom this year. Some students had their football equipment and cheer uniforms. They said they missed the actives the last two years the pandemic impacted. And they hope they can have a more normal high school activity schedule.

Principal Cornejo said he has his eyes on what potential new guidelines could come after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine. Until then, it will be as close to business as usual at Carpinteria High School, with masks indoors.