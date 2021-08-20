Santa Barbara blanked 35-0 at home by Saugus

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara High is beginning life without Deacon Hill, as the former star quarterback is now gearing up for games at the University of Wisconsin.

Tonight the Dons learned how tough it’ll be without the 'once-in-a-decade' talent, getting blanked 35-0 by Saugus in their season opener at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium.

The Centurions jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the half and never looked back from that point onward.

Saugus senior quarterback Sebastian Dallaire led the way with three touchdown tosses and 129 yards passing.

Santa Barbara struggled all night on offense, tallying just 89 total yards.

The Dons (0-1) will take the bus over the Camarillo Grade next week to play at Thousand Oaks.