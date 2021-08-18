Goleta Union School District welcome students back to campus for first day of school

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — A lot of excitement, a few tears and a couple of parents and kids who weren’t ready to say goodbye. Ellwood Elementary had it all plus masks on everyone. The faculty at the school said it was a smooth and successful first day of school drop-off.

About 3,300 students across the Goleta Union School District are back in the classroom. For many, this is the third year the pandemic has impacted. But, they’ve adapted and are excited to be in the classroom with their classmates rather than in zoom

Students and faculty will have to wear masks indoors. Students and staff did health checks as they came on campus. And that made parents Karina Chung and Kyle Benskin feel safe.

Chung asked her son as she dropped him off, “Yeah, new friends? You’re going to wear your mask today right? Okay good.”

While Benski said, “I feel safer with every kid wearing a mask. He seems okay wearing a mask. I’ve noticed the kids are okay with wearing a mask. It’s the parents that are constantly trying to take it off and stuff. But I feel safe.”

For staff, vaccines are required or they will have to be tested weekly. The parents said masks and those health checks make them feel safe that their kids will be as protected as possible in the classroom.