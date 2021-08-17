Santa Barbara students head back to the classroom for their first day and third year of school during the COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thousands of students are back in the classroom. Tuesday is the Santa Barbara Unified School District's first day of school. A lot of excitement, a lot of traffic getting everyone on time and lots and lots of masks.

At La Colina Junior High there were long lines at drop-off and doing health checks for the students. At Roosevelt Elementary School the kids were happy to see each other.

This is the third school year the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacted learning. For safety, this year students and faculty must wear masks in the classroom. New this year is the vaccine is available for those 12 and up. Those eligible are required to get vaccinated. Otherwise, they’ll be tested weekly. But, most of the teachers, staff, parents and kids are happy to be back in person.