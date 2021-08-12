SB Neighborhood Clinics celebrates National Health Center Week

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is one of the main healthcare providers along the South Coast. In the past year, SB Clinics saw 20,000 unduplicated patients, nearly 25% were children.

This week there's a national campaign to bring attention to health centers like SB Clinics. During National Health Center Week they will highlight public health, homeless needs, agriculture workers and children's health.