SB Neighborhood Clinics celebrates National Health Center Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is one of the main healthcare providers along the South Coast. In the past year, SB Clinics saw 20,000 unduplicated patients, nearly 25% were children.

This week there's a national campaign to bring attention to health centers like SB Clinics. During National Health Center Week they will highlight public health, homeless needs, agriculture workers and children's health.

