John Cox stops in Santa Barbara again as Newsom recall vote draws closer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Californians will be deciding on the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom in just over a month.

Polls show it's a tight race.

Businessman John Cox was once again in Santa Barbara Thursday morning.

He’s one of 46 candidates on the recall ballot.

During Thursday's campaign stop, the Republican candidate brought a giant monopoly board with him as he made his pitch to cut taxes for the middle class.

“I am proposing the largest tax cuts in california history. A constitutional amendment if need be, but it’s 25% cut across the board: $30 billion.”

Cox is polling in between six and ten percent support in the most recent polls.

Fellow Republicans Larry Elder, a conservative radio host, and Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, are the top two contenders if Newsom is recalled.

This is Cox's third stop in the Santa Barbara area since he announced his candidacy. He spoke in Santa Barbara in June and in Goleta in July.