Hiring event at Santa Barbara Airport Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Here’s your chance to earn free flights while you work. Envoy Air, which is part of American Airlines Group, is hiring at Santa Barbara Airport.

Envoy is looking for customer service and ramp airport agents. The position helps service the aircrafts, transporting luggage, guiding the planes and helping travelers at the gate and ticketing counter. Among the benefits include free flights on American Airlines. There's also a $1,500 bonus for those new hires who start between June 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

The hiring event is Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at SBA, 500 James Fowler Road, Santa Barbara. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, two forms of identifications and dress causal and mask.