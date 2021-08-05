Santa Barbara Unified School District requiring COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, staff

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Unified School District will require all teachers and staff members to get vaccinated prior to the upcoming school year.

This afternoon, the board of education unanimously approved this new resolution during a special meeting at the district office.

The Resolution also recommends all eligible students and family members — those 12 years of age and older — get vaccinated prior to the start of school on Tuesday, August 17th.

School board members felt a sense of urgency to put this plan into action with only around 65% of district employees fully vaccinated.

It also comes as a new surge in COVID-19 cases has created increasing alarm.

SBUSD board president Kate Ford believes that these new measures are the safest way for staff and students to return to campus.

“We know how difficult last year was, we lived through it and so did all of our staff, students and of course the parents,” she said. “This is our effort to make sure that we can start school in person.”

The resolution requires all staff to be vaccinated prior to the start of school or undergo weekly COVID testing.

All students will also be regularly tested — regardless of vaccination status — in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19, especially among asymptomatic people.

However, most of the parents making public comments throughout Thursday’s meeting threatened to pull their kids out of public school because of the new resolution.

“We’re 17 months into this pandemic and our kids are barring the brunt,” SBUSD board member Laura Capps said. “Now is not the time for the division to continue, it’s actually time to come together as we start a new school year.”

Santa Barbara Unified is not creating a distance learning or remote program this year because the state of California has not provided funding for such a program.

