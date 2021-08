Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic.

This is why Marian Regional Medical Center presents the eighth annual Day of Hope community event on Wednesday morning.

Day of Hope 2021 will feature a nearly 100-car parade, “Cruising for a Cause.”

The parade will travel through Santa Maria along Broadway Street to Main Street and end at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 East Church Street.