Fans fill up stands at Cowboys training camp

Top Stories

OXNARD, Calif. — Plenty of people poured into the River Ridge Fields on Saturday to see the Dallas Cowboys back in Oxnard for training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Simi Valley resident Selena Velarde has come to camp every day since it started on July 21st.

“I’m sure that the team appreciates the cooler weather out here, she said. “They have a huge fan base out here, so they’re probably feeling the love.”

The star-studded franchise welcomed back its fans with a special fan event on Saturday.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy live music, prize giveaways and an appearance from the team mascot Rowdy.

Irvine Acousta traveled from Imperial Valley to see his favorite players and coaches up close.

"Just to catch a glimpse of the players for the first time live, he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

“It’s great to actually get a close look at them,” Simi Valley resident Patty Velarde said. “Watch them train and prepare for hopefully a great season.”

A year after training camp was called off in Oxnard due to COVID-19 concerns, many fans traveled from all parts of the country to see the Dallas Cowboys back in action at the River Ridge Fields.

Tangela Kenan and her family took a trip to training camp from Raleigh NC.

“We’re coming all the way from Raleigh and we thought it was a really cool idea after COVID,” she said. “We haven’t really traveled a lot.”

Fred Parker flew out from Dallas with his father and son.

“I’m looking forward to having the team perform and seeing how everybody competes,” he said. “Hopefully it rubs off into season and leads to winning.”

After a tough 2020 season, expectations are sky-high for Dallas this year.

“Our expectations are always Super Bowl champions, so we are looking forward to Dak coming back from his injury,” Kenan said. “I know this is going to be an amazing season, we’ll call it our comeback season.”

The Cowboys will also be featured on the latest installment of HBO's Hard Knocks, with the first episode airing on Tuesday, August 10th.

For the complete Training Camp schedule, you can click here.