Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center celebrates reopening

Top Stories

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is holding a reopening celebration at its location Saturday to benefit educational programming.

The celebration gives thousands of Central Coast students a boost for programs in the area.

Reopening the non-profit organization provides more help to programs that benefit the community.

This event will include live jazz music, Santa Maria Style BBQ, local wine and beer and live/silent auctions.

The celebration goes from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.