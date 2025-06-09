Home and Garden expo in Santa Barbara gave inspiration for current and future homeowners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Current and future home owners attended this weekends home and garden expo.

The expo took place at the Earl Warren Show grounds in Santa Barbara Saturday and Sunday. That's where visitors had a chance to get inspired by displays and talk to experts about the latest home trends.

Local and national exhibitors gave consultations and demonstrators to those wanting to decorate or change their homes or backyard.

“We welcome them with a tote bag, we give them flower seeds so they can go home and start their garden and they’re so excited to be here," said show organizer Margo Browning. "And these local businesses they’re all getting together, they network with one another, I just feel like it’s one big family and it’s really exciting.”

For more than 30 years the expo has drawn hundreds of people. The annual event is typically held during the month of June.