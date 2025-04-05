Gauchos sweep doubleheader at UCSD in softball

LA JOLLA, San Diego. -The UC Santa Barbara Softball team (22-16, 11-3 Big West) held UC San Diego scoreless for eight innings before allowing the Tritons on the scoreboard. Malaya Johnson pitched her second straight complete-game shutout. Behind Johnson the Gauchos did not commit an error for the fourth consecutive game and swept the doubleheader against the Tritons.

GAME ONE: GAUCHOS 1, TRITONS 0

UC Santa Barbara secured a narrow win over UC San Diego with a final score of 1–0. In the second inning, UC Santa Barbara made early strides with back-to-back singles from Bella Fuentes and Daryn Siegel, followed by a walk to Tehya Banks, loading the bases. However, the inning concluded without runs as Emily Carr struck out and Erin Mendoza grounded out.

The pivotal moment came in the fourth inning for UC Santa Barbara. Ainsley Waddell led off with a double down the right-field line. After two consecutive pop-ups to center field by Fuentes and Siegel, Banks delivered a crucial single to center field, driving in Waddell for the game's only run. After this scoring play, the inning closed with UC Santa Barbara leading 1–0.

Throughout the game, UC Santa Barbara's defensive efforts were solid, successfully holding the Tritons scoreless. Key plays included Alexa Sams' consistent fielding and strong pitching that kept UCSD from capitalizing on their opportunities. The Tritons managed four hits and left six runners on base, but the UC Santa Barbara defense consistently thwarted any potential scoring. Malaya Johnson earned her 13th win of the season while throwing her second consecutive complete-game shutout.

GAME TWO: GAUCHOS 7, TRITONS 2

The Gauchos secured a win over UC San Diego with a strong performance. After a scoreless first inning, UCSD took the lead in the second inning with one run, but UC Santa Barbara responded decisively in the third inning. The Gauchos scored four runs, highlighted by Giselle Mejia's RBI single and a series of plays resulting in unearned runs, taking a 4–1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Banks extended the lead with a solo home run, making it 5–1. The Tritons managed to score another run in the bottom of the fourth, but UC Santa Barbara maintained their advantage, leading 5–2. The game remained scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, with UC Santa Barbara holding strong defensively.

The seventh inning saw Fuentes hit a two-run homer, which further solidified UC Santa Barbara's lead at 7–2. UCSD was unable to mount a comeback in their half of the seventh, securing a 7–2 victory for UC Santa Barbara.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego will conclude their series tomorrow, April 5 with a single game at Triton Softball Field. First pitch will be at 1 p.m.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics).