Breezy winds Tuesday, cool start to April

Good morning and happy first day of April! As we start a new month, cool and windy conditions are in the forecast. For your early morning commute, the possibility of light scattered showers continues for areas north of Point Conception on Tuesday morning. With that, expect a mix of low to mid level cloud cover that may bring visibility issues for your morning commute.

In terms of light rain, rain totals will be very light, less than a tenth of an inch. As we head into midday Tuesday, cloud coverage is expected to clear more and be on the lighter side, so sunshine is predicted with partly cloudy skies through the region. As mentioned above, it will be a brisk start to the month of April. Temperatures today will be in the 60s, with some areas shy of 60 degrees, resulting in below seasonal average conditions for this time of year. Wind speeds will be a topic of discussion until Wednesday. You may wake up to gusty conditions, coming out of the northwest, so the winds will be cold. A wind advisory will be in effect for many portions of the Central Coast which includes Santa Barbara and Ventura County. The wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A high surf advisory has been issued for Ventura county beaches and will be in effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. Breaking waves will be 4-7 feet with sets at 10 feet. Dangerous rip currents are expected, to be sure to use caution while at the Ventura beaches.

On Wednesday, the possibility of morning light rain returns for areas north of Point Conception. Better clearing follows into the afternoon. Winds will be more widespread and gusty, calming by Wednesday afternoon. By Friday, we begin to see a shift in weather pattern. Dry conditions are expected by the weekend, with warming temperatures and sunny skies. It is a cool and gloomy start to April, but brighter days are ahead.