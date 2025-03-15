Skip to Content
Local News

St. Patrick’s Day weekend kicks off with its annual parade in Downtown Ventura

KEYT / Andie Lopez Bornet
By
Published 5:22 pm

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Patrick’s day weekend kicked off with its annual parade right in Downtown Ventura 

Since 1984 the parade has been a tradition, showcasing its famous green Irish pig named Bacon, dances, bands and costumes.

"I'm a balloon designer and this is my business, Ventura County Balloons and well, I make balloon arches as decor and here we are," said Jamely Newton, owner of Ventura County Balloons who was dressed as a leprechaun balloon decor.

"How fun is it to walk in the parade today? It's very fun, I'm having a blast," said Newtown.

This years theme was “show me you’re Irish” and each participant brought the energy to attendees. The parade judges included Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere, James Lockwood from the St. Patricks's Day Parade Committee and Blake Kreutz from Citizens Business Bank.

This years parade Grand Marshal was Philanthropist, Bill Kearney. For those who wish to attend next year, mark your calendars! The parade falls on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
celebration
Downtown Ventura
parade
St. Patrick's Day
ventura
Ventura County Balloons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content