St. Patrick’s Day weekend kicks off with its annual parade in Downtown Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Patrick’s day weekend kicked off with its annual parade right in Downtown Ventura

Since 1984 the parade has been a tradition, showcasing its famous green Irish pig named Bacon, dances, bands and costumes.

"I'm a balloon designer and this is my business, Ventura County Balloons and well, I make balloon arches as decor and here we are," said Jamely Newton, owner of Ventura County Balloons who was dressed as a leprechaun balloon decor.

"How fun is it to walk in the parade today? It's very fun, I'm having a blast," said Newtown.

This years theme was “show me you’re Irish” and each participant brought the energy to attendees. The parade judges included Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere, James Lockwood from the St. Patricks's Day Parade Committee and Blake Kreutz from Citizens Business Bank.

This years parade Grand Marshal was Philanthropist, Bill Kearney. For those who wish to attend next year, mark your calendars! The parade falls on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day.