SAN LUIS OBIPSO, Calif. — A person hiking amid the high heat was rescued and hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Fire crews were called to the heat related injury by Lizzie Street and the High School Hill Trailhead.

The patient was transported by the Santa Barbara County Fire Copter 954 for treatment.

Cal Fire say, it's a reminder for hikers to use caution during outdoor activities amid the heatwave.