Author Laura VonDracek reads new book at Santa Barbara’s Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On Saturday May 13, 2023 author Laura VonDracek read her new book titled "Jemma And The Mermaid's Call" to children at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

VonDracek, who is originally from New York, read her new book to kids as part of the museums new book launch initiative.

"Jemma And The Mermaid's Call" is illustrated by Matthew King. The book is about a mermaid, tackling environmental issues such as trash in the water, also known as marine debris.

Children were also able to participate in art activities and create mermaid bookmarks.

Author VonDracek says the book is a way for children to learn about keeping the environment clean.

"It's a very imaginative and yet realistic story of the sea life," said VonDracek. "But really it talks about an issue that we all should be aware of."

For more information or for future events at SBMM, visit their website