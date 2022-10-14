Cloudy and cool this weekend…

Skip to Content
Unsettled and cool weather will continue through the weekend for many locations in Southern California.

An area of low pressure will destabilize the atmosphere late Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing! The best chances for rain will be in LA County. However, storms are possible Saturday morning and may extend into Ventura County and parts of Santa Barbara County, as well. If storms do occur, watch out for brief heavy rainfall and lightning. Make sure to move indoors if a storm approaches.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average through Sunday with morning fog possible up and down the coast. Visibilities could get down to a 0.10 of a mile in some locations.

There will be a gradual warmup during the first part of next week as high pressure builds in.

